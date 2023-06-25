The Greater Lawrence Italian Women’s Club, now in its 90th year, awarded 15 scholarships at their meeting May 2 at Salvatore’s Restaurant in Lawrence.
The recipients were seniors at area high schools who will be attending college, and were chosen for their academic achievement, participation in community services, school activities, teacher recommendations and Italian descent.
The scholarships were raised through monetary donations and at raffles. More information about the club is available at GLIWC.org or at their Facebook page.
