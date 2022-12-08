Ironstone Farm’s 20th annual Spirit of Giving Gala, which was held at the Andover Country Club on Saturday, Nov. 5, was titled ‘’Spy’s Night Out’’ and featured a James Bond theme. The event raised money for nonprofit programs at the farm, which is located in Andover, and honored Jim Greeley of Andover for his generosity and willingness to serve. Matt Noyes, chief meteorologist of NBC 10 Boston and NECN, served as master of ceremonies at the soldout gala.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you