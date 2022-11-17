A Better Chance of Andover held a 55th anniversary gala fundraiser at Stevens Coolidge Estate in North Andover on Saturday, Nov. 5. A Better Chance provides academically talented students of color an opportunity to attend Andover High School, where they have access to college preparatory and leadership programs. A Better Chance originally admitted young men, then became an all-women program in 1984.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you