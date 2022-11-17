A Better Chance of Andover held a 55th anniversary gala fundraiser at Stevens Coolidge Estate in North Andover on Saturday, Nov. 5. A Better Chance provides academically talented students of color an opportunity to attend Andover High School, where they have access to college preparatory and leadership programs. A Better Chance originally admitted young men, then became an all-women program in 1984.
Stepping Out
- Photos by Reba Saldanha
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Very honored': Methuen police captain presides over parking officer's wedding
- Methuen football tops Franklin on late Eason TD, reaches first state semifinal since 1992
- Group pulls 85th car from Merrimack River
- Methuen officials quell rumors about Days Inn families
- Derry police respond to shooting outside restaurant
- Haverhill High School football season canceled amid hazing investigation
- Brotherly love: Drew and Shane Eason putting Methuen football on state map
- Fantastic Four: Methuen, Central, Timberlane, Pinkerton all two wins from a state title after wild weekend on the gridiron
- Haverhill man sentenced to life with parole after 19 years in the stabbing death of his former high school classmate
- MassHousing provides $25.9 mil for historic Lawrence mill renovation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.