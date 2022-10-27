Isaiah 58 New Hampshire hosted its 8th annual charity benefit on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Atkinson Country Club.
The nonprofit organization supports families and individuals in need with housing and services. They honored former Salem Town Moderator, businessman and volunteer Laurence Belair with the Sheriff Michael Downing Humanitarian Award for community service. The evening’s sponsors included Pentucket Bank and Salem Knights of Columbus.
