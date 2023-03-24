Back in the day, when you wanted to get to know someone, all you’d have to do was ask, “Maryanne or Ginger?” Followed by “Favorite Beatle?” and “Favorite Monkee?” You didn’t even need to use a full sentence, such was the power of those pop culture icons.
As a standup comedian and humor writer, I’ve always appreciated physical comedy. When I was young, one of my favorite physical comedians was Micky Dolenz on the “The Monkees” television show. He wasn’t afraid to be outlandish. He was fearless in how he had to play the role.
Dolenz began his show business career in 1956 starring in a children’s TV show called “Circus Boy.” In 1965, Dolenz was cast in the sitcom “The Monkees” and became the drummer and a lead vocalist for the band created for the show. Dolenz is the only surviving member of the Monkees following Michael Nesmith’s death in 2021.
Dolenz will perform at the Cabot in Beverly on Saturday, April 15 (for tickets visit thecabot.org. His tour, “The Monkees, Celebrated by Mickey Dolenz,” promotes the release of a new box set of music from their No. 1 album, “Headquarters.”
Ahead of his performance, I had a chance to talk to Dolenz last week by phone.
Kerman: “Mickey, do you have any ties to the area?”
Dolenz:” I do. I have a daughter and two grandchildren who live in the area. I’m looking forward to coming up there. I’ve always loved Boston and its history.”
K: “You’ve been in the entertainment industry for almost 70 years. How did you get introduced to show business?”
D: “My parents were both actors and singers. I followed in my parents’ footsteps. When I grew up I thought everybody’s father was an actor. When it was bring-your-kid-to-work day, it was me going on a movie set. The first one I can remember, it was a Mexican American war film. People were falling off horses and getting shot and my father had a scar on his face.”
K: “Who were your idols growing up?”
D: “My comedian idols and influences were talented people like Red Skelton, Danny Kaye, Jerry Lewis, Marx Brothers, Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin. I learned about physical comedy by watching them. We did a lot of Improv on the Monkees and I think it worked.”
K “Did you ever try standup comedy?”
D: “No, I never had the nerve to do that. I’ve thought about it. When I do my shows, especially the solo ones, I ad lib a bit. I do tell jokes and stories on stage, but my act is the music. So if I don’t get a laugh, I can always play a hit song and get out of it.”
K: “Tell me about the current tour.”
D: Our album, “Headquarters,” is the first album that the Monkees did ourselves. The four of us were given the reins for the first time. I’m very proud of that album: produced, played, sung and mostly written by the four of us. It was on the charts for 51 weeks and went to number one only to be kicked off the next week by some obscure group. Their album was called “sergeant” something. I wonder what happened to that group? Well if you’re going to get kicked out of number one, it might as well be the Beatles.”
K: “With the rash of people going on stage and attacking performers have you ever run into that problem?”
D: “No, I’ve been fortunate. I have had plenty of girls run at me while on a stage and give me a kiss and a hug. Throwing their panties and flowers on stage. I can think of much worse work-related issues.”
K: “Has being famous for so much of your life been a burden at times?”
D: “I’ve always been famous. From 10 years old, I’ve been recognized wherever I go. It’s given me a wonderful life, but it can be uncomfortable if you’re having dinner with your wife and some drunk comes over. There are moments where I had to diffuse a situation. Sometimes you’ll have a drunk scream across the restaurant, “Hey, Guy from the Monkees, get over here and sign my wife’s napkin!” I can’t imagine being very famous these days. With social media they know where you are every moment of your life and they can track you down.”
K: “Do you have anything creatively that you still want to accomplish?”
D: “I was born into the business. I never had that moment of “I want to be a star.” I never aspired to be a movie star or astronaut. I followed in my father’s footsteps, I’m laissez faire about my career. Always been the family business.”
