HAVERHILL — Women’s Business League hosted its second annual Summer Soirée on Aug. 18 at the Renaissance Golf Club.
This year’s theme was “Dream Bigger,” described as the driving force behind the community of business women. The soldout event welcomed more than 200 women for an evening of inspiration, networking and celebration.
Guests supported the Lawrence-based nonprofit organization Uncommon Threads by donating over 700 gently used handbags and by purchasing items from the Uncommon Closet.
Uncommon Threads is dedicated to helping low-income women see and feel their true potential by addressing all aspects of a woman’s clothing needs.
WBL strives to create a positive, encouraging and inspiring community for women in business and entrepreneurship. The group believes women can accelerate their results — one relationship at a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.