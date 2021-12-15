Ottawa Senators (9-16-1, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-6-4, first in the Atlantic)
Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -243, Senators +193; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit Tampa Bay after the Lightning beat Los Angeles 3-2 in overtime.
The Lightning are 13-5-2 in Eastern Conference games. Tampa Bay averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 42 total minutes.
The Senators are 3-3-0 in division play. Ottawa is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Josh Norris with 14.
In their last matchup on Dec. 11, Ottawa won 4-0. Brady Tkachuk recorded a team-high 3 points for the Senators.
TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 22 assists and has 28 points this season. Steven Stamkos has 11 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
Norris leads the Senators with 14 goals and has 22 points. Tkachuk has nine goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.
Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.
INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Brayden Point: out (upper body).
Senators: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.