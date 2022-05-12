TAMPA, Fla. — Facing elimination Thursday night at Amalie Arena, the Lightning had experience and history on their side against the Maple Leafs.
But few moments could have prepared the Lightning for a do-or-die Game 6 that went to overtime. Talk about tension.
The Lightning certainly looked tired throughout the extra period, but extended their season on Brayden Point’s goal with 1:56 left in overtime.
The 4-3 win sends the Lightning to a winner-take-all Game 7 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.
The game-winning — and season-saving — goal came after Auston Matthew stumbled in the neutral zone. Brandon Hagel brought the puck up ice and fed Alex Killorn in front. Killorn’s shot was denied but Point was there to force the rebound under the right pad of Toronto goaltender Jack Campbell.
Game 6 wasn’t nearly as whistle-heavy as the first five games, and the Lightning won the special teams battle, getting a short-handed goal from Anthony Cirelli early on, and a tying 5-on-3 goal by Nikita Kucherov in the third period that saved their season.
Midway through the third, Kucherov flung a puck from the right circle through traffic — past Cirelli, who jumped up to give the shot a lane — and past Campbell.
For the second straight game, they squandered an early two-goal lead to the Leafs, this time allowing two goals —including the go-ahead one — by Toronto captain John Tavares in the final minute of the second period.
