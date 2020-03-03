Glenn Williams, a former 100-pound state champion at Lawrence High, was determined not to force his son, Aiden, into wrestling.
But, when Aiden’s cousin, Nate Blanchette, encouraged him to try wrestling with him in Salem, his father was far from disappointed.
“When he started fooling around with his cousin and then said he wanted to try wrestling, I thought it was great,” said Glenn. “I got a lot out of the sport and I thought he could, too.”
And, since then, Aiden has been all into wrestling nearly year-round, with his father right there with him. As a freshman, Aiden is currently one of the top 106-pounders in the region for Windham High.
Aiden started out with the Salem Bulldogs and then switched to Smitty’s Barn and, throughout, has trained and learned from his father.
“My dad has been a big influence,” said Aiden. “He was about the same weight as me when he wrestled so he’s been there. I listen to him.”
To get more practice in, father and son agreed to get a mat for their basement a year or two ago and, when the urge comes, they’re ready for extra practice.
And, for good luck, Aiden recently began wearing his father’s high school wrestling shoes, “Dan Gable’s Tigers.”
“They’re pretty worn out, but I like them,” said Aiden. “I’ve done pretty well with them.”
Aiden’s goal to start the year was to be a state champion and he’s well on his way. His setbacks have been primarily to out of state wrestlers, including workout partner (at Smitty’s Barn) and good friend Jimmy Glynn, a veteran sophomore from Central Catholic.
Over the years, Windham has boasted some outstanding light weights, including Riley Millette and Payton and Conner Sills. But, says coach Tom Darrin, Aiden is right there with him.
“He’s smart and aggressive,” said Darrin. “He’ll do well at state.”
Regardless of how he finishes his freshman campaign, Aiden knows the benefits of the sport he specializes in.
“You’re not just getting wrestling, I feel like you become a better person,” said Aiden. “I’m learning good independence and also becoming a good team member.”
Aiden’s father, Glenn, couldn’t have said it better or agreed more.