Portland Trail Blazers (31-36, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (32-35, 11th in the Western Conference)
New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -2.5
BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers visit the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard ranks third in the NBA scoring 32.1 points per game.
The Pelicans are 21-18 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks eighth in the league with 25.6 assists per game. CJ McCollum leads the Pelicans averaging 5.8.
The Trail Blazers are 21-19 in Western Conference play. Portland has a 17-17 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The teams play for the third time this season. The Pelicans won the last matchup 121-110 on March 2, with Brandon Ingram scoring 40 points in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Pelicans. McCollum is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
Anfernee Simons is shooting 45.1% and averaging 21.3 points for the Trail Blazers. Lillard is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 105.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.
Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 111.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.
INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Brandon Ingram: out (ankle), Larry Nance Jr.: out (ankle), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).
Trail Blazers: Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Damian Lillard: day to day (calf), Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
