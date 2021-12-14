No matter the time spent away by the Cardinal Dougherty and Villanova product, Kyle Lowry made clear that Philadelphia will always remain home.
So as Lowry and the Miami Heat prepared for Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center, the veteran point guard said he is looking forward to embracing the moment.
Whether the embrace will be reciprocated is what makes things interesting with Philadelphia fans.
Twice over the past year, the Philadelphia native had been linked to the 76ers, first at March’s NBA trading deadline and then at August’s start of free agency.
The trade overtures never resulted in a deal. Lowry eventually signed a three-year, $85 million free-agent contract with the Heat, and the Heat sent Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to the Toronto Raptors to complete the sign-and-trade transaction.
“It’s always special,” Lowry said of Philadelphia, the second-stop on the Heat’s four-game trip that opened with Monday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. “It’s home. It’s home and I enjoy home. I still got to work, but it’s always special to go home and play in front of those fans, if they’re booing me or not.”
At the trading deadline, the speculation linking Lowry to the 76ers — at a time Lowry still was under contract to the Raptors — reached the point where agent Mark Bartelstein had step in.
During an appearance on SiriusXM Radio at the time, Bartelstein attempted to quiet that speculation.
“There was a story today that he’s pushing to go to Philadelphia. That’s just not true,” Bartelstein said during that interview. “That story came out today, and so I had to get on the phone with [the Raptors] ... and make sure they knew that certainly wasn’t coming from us.”
Still, there is little wrath comparable to Philadelphia fans believing that have been scorned, especially with temperatures particularly heated amid the 76ers’ ongoing differences with Ben Simmons, who remains away from the team.
“They love me, they hate me,” Lowry said with a soft laugh of the tough Philadelphia crowd. “You know, I’ve done some great things for my city, but it’s one thing about it, I go home. And going home is always special, no matter what it is, what the situation is, and where you are. What time you get to go home and play and NBA game in your hometown is special.”
Lowry is coming off a 22-point performance in Cleveland, when he shot 4 of 8 on 3-pointers, as the Heat continue to play in the injury absences of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Victor Oladipo, as well as the illness absence of Caleb Martin.
Herro questionable
Tyler Herro was added to the Heat injury report on Tuesday, listed as questionable for Wednesday night with a right quadriceps contusion.
Herro sustained the bruise during the first half of Monday night’s loss in Cleveland, removed for good with 8:48 to go, after playing 24:42. It was his shortest action of the season since playing 24:12 in the season-opening blowout victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Still out for the Heat are Butler (tailbone), Adebayo (thumb), Martin (health-and-safety protocols) and Oladipo (knee). Of those four, only Oladipo is with the team.
Should Herro be unable to go, it would leave the Heat with 10 available players: Lowry, Dewayne Dedmon, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Omer Yurtseven, KZ Okpala, Udonis Haslem and Marcus Garrett.
