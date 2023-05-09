Lionel Messi’s father, tired of reading unsubstantiated rumors about his son’s future, released a statement on Tuesday saying that the Argentine star has not signed or agreed to sign with any club this summer and will not decide where he is going until the Paris Saint-Germain season ends.
The statement was in response to reports on Monday that Messi was leaving PSG this summer to sign a $500 million contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. His contract with PSG expires on June 30. A Saudi source told Agence France-Presse that Messi would be playing in the Saudi league next season and that it was done deal.
Messi is also said to be considering a move back to FC Barcelona, where he spent most of his career, and a deal with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer.
“There is absolutely nothing agreed with any club for next year,” began Jorge Messi’s statement. “The decision will not be made until after Lionel finishes the season with PSG. Once the season is over will be the time to analyze what there is and then make a decision.
“There are always rumors and a lot of people use Lionel’s name to gain fame, but there is only one truth and we can assure that there is no deal with anyone. Not verbal, not signed, nor agreed, and there will not be until after the season ends.”
The elder Messi then lashed out at people who spread unverified rumors and reports.
“It seems a lack of respect toward the media that there are those who consciously and deliberately deceive without providing proof to their claims. They want to transform into news malicious rumors or rumors directed by people who have their own agendas. They should have to explain why they don’t verify their information, but they don’t want the truth to ruin their 'news’.”
From a purely soccer standpoint, it is hard to imagine Messi, coming off a World Cup title, leaving Europe for the United States.
But there might be more to his decision than league prestige. If he feels he has won everything there is to win in Europe, he might want his family to experience life in America, in Miami, a city in which he already owns a home and where he would be embraced by a huge, adoring South American population.
A move to MLS would help the 35-year-old expand his already lucrative business portfolio as he heads toward the twilight of his career. MLS commissioner Don Garber has said the league is involved in the negotiations with Messi and is willing to be creative, as it was when it lured David Beckham to the league with a contract that included potential for team ownership.
The 2026 World Cup is three years away and will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. Miami is one of the host cities. World Cup sponsors would likely want to have the best player in the world promoting their products from U.S. soil in the lead-up to the tournament.
MLS and Apple just entered a 10-year, $2.5 billion global broadcast deal with a subscription service that shows all MLS games in more than 100 countries. Messi playing in an MLS uniform would certainly drive ratings.
For now, the world will have to wait to see what Messi decides.
©2023 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
