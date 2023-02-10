Lipscomb Bisons (16-10, 8-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (15-11, 7-6 ASUN)
Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts the Lipscomb Bisons after Jacari Lane scored 29 points in North Alabama's 70-57 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.
The Lions have gone 8-2 in home games. North Alabama scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.
The Bisons are 8-5 against conference opponents. Lipscomb is 7-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Lane is averaging 12 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for North Alabama.
Trae Benham is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging seven points. Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.
Bisons: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.