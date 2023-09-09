METHUEN — Learning a language can open the door to a new world.
That’s why people who are willing to help others acquire language skills are in high demand.
“We have a long waiting list for individual tutoring because we have to train a tutor, and we have a limited number of individual tutors,” said Grace Spaulding of Literacy Volunteers of Massachusetts.
She is inviting anyone who would like to become a tutor to attend introductory sessions at Nevins Library on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 6 to 7 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. Those who plan to attend are asked to register at www.nevinslibrary.org/event-calendar.
Literacy Volunteers of Massachusetts was founded in 1972, and it’s Methuen affiliate was formed in 2006. They are funded through federal block grants and grants from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, while Nevins Library offers the space where local training sessions are held.
“We do two in-person trainings every year,” Spaulding said. “The trainings are six weeks long and they consist of one three-hour session per week at the library. During the training, we talk about the basics of teaching English to someone else—teaching, reading, speaking, listening, writing grammar and pronunciation.”
Tutors work only with adult learners of English, most of whom are immigrants from 18 different countries and half of whom speak Spanish as their native language.
“We will talk about working cross-culturally with people from different backgrounds,” Spaulding said.
She said she generally trains about 20 people each year to become tutors. These volunteers come from all walks of life and have a range of personal and professional experience.
The requirements for participation are that they be 18, have a high school diploma, and are able to speak English clearly.
Tutors must also attend all the training sessions and be available to tutor an hour or two a week for nine to 12 months, in a schedule that they can work out with a learner.
“We start out matching one tutor with student, but if people are comfortable and willing, they can work with more than that,” Spaulding said.
Along with training tutors to work with English learners, Literacy Volunteers of Massachusetts holds an online course for people who want to tutor native English speakers who want to improve their basic reading and writing skills.
“Many have had a disability undiagnosed, or didn’t finish their education,” Spaulding said.
To compensate for the shortage of tutors, Literacy Volunteers also hosts conversation groups for intermediate or advanced English learners who are waiting to be matched with a tutor.
“My goal for this year is 60 people receiving individual tutoring and an additional 20 people participating in conversation groups,” Spaulding said.
She said that on average, people tend to remain tutors for a couple of years after being trained, and report a high degree of satisfaction with the experience.
“What I hear most from our volunteers is that they love getting to know the people they work with, getting involved in something bigger than themselves, as well as being challenged and learning something new themselves,” Spaulding said.
She has been running Literacy Volunteers of Methuen for two and a half years, after tutoring English learners in Amesbury, and said she also finds the work rewarding.
“I love giving the people the gift of language, because it means they can accomplish their goals and connect with their new communities,” Spaulding said. “But more than that, I’ve learned that literacy is really about continuing to learn for our whole lives. I love helping people continue that part of their journeys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.