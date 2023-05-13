Nestled directly across the street from North Hampton State Beach in desirable Little Boar’s Head, the home at 22 Ocean Blvd. in North Hampton, N.H., is situated in the ultimate coastal location.
Relax on the rear stone patio and listen to the peacefulness of the marsh on a cool morning, enjoy a cup of coffee while watching the waves crash on the sand from one of the various entertainment decks, or pop two doors down to the Beach Plum and order yourself an ice cream cone – the options are endless here!
This spacious home offers over 4,600 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and various bonus spaces that could serve as additional guest accommodations.
Upon arrival, there is an abundance of gorgeous hardscaping, including stone walls and a pretty paver driveway with room for loads of company.
The double door front entrance offers high ceilings, tiled flooring, shadow box detailing and crown molding. Access to the bedrooms is on this level, along with a home office and an enormous guest bathroom.
The wrap-around staircase leads up to the vast open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen on the second floor, which boasts stunning panoramic views of the Atlantic just across the street.
This space offers Brazilian cherry floors, more crown molding, room for two separate sitting areas, one of which includes a handsome gas fireplace, access to two different decks, and an open concept gourmet kitchen.
The kitchen features granite countertops, an island with a prep sink and beverage refrigerator, custom white cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances, including a six burner Wolf stove with a griddle.
The third floor offers a bonus space with plush carpeting and lots of storage. It would be perfect as an additional living room, a game room, an exercise space, or an art studio.
At the rear of the home, a magnificent knotty pine staircase leads down to the lower level and the oversized one-car garage.
The lower level of the home features a large bonus room with beadboard detailing, a sink and wine fridge. The garage has its own sink and a dishwasher, and there is a spacious storage room and a bathroom as well.
Outdoors, there is even more! A large, two-level rear patio abuts the conservation land behind the house, which is protected by the National Audubon Society. It has two lovely pergolas, a fantastic built-in fire pit, and a hot tub.
Additional features of the home include a first-floor laundry room, multi-zone air conditioning, and hurricane-rated windows and roofing.
Overall, this home would be perfect for anyone searching for a spacious, year-round beach house in an unparalleled location.
Delightful income-tax free North Hampton with about 5,000 residents has a laid-back, small-town feel, yet every convenience of contemporary living is nearby, including two championship, 18-hole golf courses; marinas; shopping; and restaurants featuring some of the best fresh seafood in the world. North Hampton is only about an hour from Boston and just minutes from the cultural delights of downtown Portsmouth, N.H.
Marketed by Lauren Stone of Carey & Giampa Realtors at $3,400,000, the home at 22 Ocean Blvd. in North Hampton provides an unbeatable beach lifestyle.
For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, contact Lauren directly at 603-944-1368, lauren@laurenstone.com, or via www.careyandgiampa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.