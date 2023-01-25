Long Island Sharks (2-18, 0-8 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-11, 4-3 NEC)
Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: LIU will aim to break its 10-game road slide when the Sharks face Sacred Heart.
The Pioneers have gone 5-3 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Sharks are 0-8 in conference games. LIU ranks fourth in the NEC shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Sixsmith is averaging 8.7 points for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.
Marko Maletic is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 17.3 points. Jacob Johnson is shooting 46.7% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for LIU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.
Sharks: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.