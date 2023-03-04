North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.