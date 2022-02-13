North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Light snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low around 15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.