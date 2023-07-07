SALEM — The Salem Animal Rescue League will hold its 19th Annual Fore Paws Golf Classic at the Windham Country Club on Monday, August 14, 1 Country Club Road.
Registration is open now through Monday, August 7.
All proceeds from the 18-hole tournament will benefit the homeless animals at the Salem Animal Rescue League.
Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone who loves golf and animals to have a great time while benefiting a wonderful local organization,” said Windham Country Club owner and SARL Board Member Joanne Flynn.
Registration is $175 per golfer and includes 18 holes, a cart, driving range, hot dog at the turn, 10 raffle tickets, one square for wine and spirits board, on-course contests, lunch and more.
Derry beach passes now available
DERRY — Galliens Town Beach passes are now on sale at Veterans Hall, 31 West Broadway.
Derry residents looking to purchase a beach pass may do so at the Parks & Recreation Office. Proof of residency is required to buy a pass.
Please call 603-432-6136 for more information.
Derry summer concert series continues on Tuesdays
DERRY — The summer concerts series in MacGregor Park, 12 Boyd Road, continues with many favorites returning to the park stage with a variety of music to offer audiences.
Concerts are free and held Tuesday nights beginning at 7 p.m., weather permitting. The park is located next to Derry Public Library on East Broadway.
Remaining shows are Tru Diamond, July 13; Mo Bounce, July 25; The Slakas, Aug. 1; Pizzastock, Aug. 8, and Beatlejuice on Aug. 15 and Brandy rounding out the season on Aug. 22.
To learn more about the summer concert series, contact Derry Parks and Recreation at 603-432-6136 or visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation.
Sandown Oktoberfest Committee seeks donations
SANDOWN —The newly formed Sandown Oktoberfest Committee is seeking donations to resurrect a long-time favorite event — Oktoberfest, which will take place on Saturday, October 14, at 12 p.m., at Sandlot Sports and Entertainment, 8 Sandlot Way.
Committee members plan to fund this event through donations.
The festivities will include a beer and wine tent, food trucks, axe throwing, games, cast iron frying pan toss, pumpkin decorating, live music and more. There will be a bonfire, weather permitting.
Donations can be made at sandown.us/oktoberfest-committee.
Checks can be made payable to Sandown Oktoberfest to Town of Sandown, P.O. Box 1756,Sandown, N.H., 03873. Donation can also be dropped off during business hours at Town Hall in the selectmen’s office.
Pop Up Art Gallery planned
WINDHAM — The Windham Arts Association and Friends of Moeckel Pond will hold a one day Pop-Up Art Gallery on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Searles School and Chapel, 3 Chapel Road.
The gallery is a showcase putting area artisans in the spotlight, including those who work in fine art and other crafts, all in support of the Friends of Moeckel Pond.
The group got its start in 2011 after a local, two-century-old dam was breached by the state. After years of fundraising and community support, the Marston-Finn Conservation Dam was repaired and completed.
There are still outstanding projects needing to be done including a rock wall that will use materials from the original, historic dam.
Artists interested in taking part in the pop-up art gallery can contact Neil Fallon at 978-806-0604 or neil.j.fallon@gmail.com, or Patti Crowley at 603-893-1425 or DAArtist@comcast.net.
