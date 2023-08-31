METHUEN — Mabel Dominguez wanted to create a space for underrepresented girls that were not available to her when she was their age.
The vice principal formed the first Girl Scouts troop within Methuen and Lawrence in 2019 to ensure girls had the chance to grow, learn and engage with the community.
Now Dominguez was honored with the Red Rose Award for her work with including diverse troop members who may not have the same opportunities elsewise.
“I try my best to make sure the girls have these opportunities no matter what,” Dominguez said. “I just want to make sure there are no barriers for my girls.”
The Girl Scouts recognize a volunteer who actively demonstrates exemplary commitment to the Girl Scouts’ values of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“From the beginning of the movement, Eastern Massachusetts has been deeply committed to diversity, equity and inclusion for all girls,” said Jen Streletsky, a PR account executive with DPA Communications. “This award recognizes the volunteers who carry that commitment forward.”
Dominguez works at Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School, at 203 Lawrence St. in Methuen, where she attended as well. The high school serves 290 economically disadvantaged youth. The students, who come from families with limited resources, receive affordable, culturally sensitive, college preparatory education with professional work experiences.
Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School serves students who are predominantly from minority cultures. Dominguez said this comes into her work through the Girl Scouts when she needs to ensure parents that their daughters will be safe with her. She said often times Latino communities prefer for their young girls to spend nights at home, creating a barrier for Girl Scout camping trips.
“Through my involvement, I’m making sure the girls are able to participate,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez provides all transportation for Girl Scout related events, she said. If parents aren’t able to drop the students off at school, Dominguez said she would even ensure she picks them up. All students should be able to participate, she said.
She also added that familial resources do not serve as a barrier for Girl Scout participation.
“The Girl Scouts provide so much,” Dominguez said. “Everything we do the Girl Scouts help out.”
Dominguez has been able to encourage girls and help them grow into themselves and their interests with the Girl Scouts programming, she said, something she did not have while growing up.
“I think it would’ve opened me up to other things,” Dominguez said, adding that the work builds the girls’ self-esteem and participation within the community.
She has seen Girl Scout programming support these girls first hand, as well. Two of her troop’s founding members just graduated as double valedictorians. They are going on to attend Northwestern University and Duke University respectively. Dominguez said the two students were able to explore their passions within STEM with Girl Scouts as well.
“It’s really taught girls how to care for themselves and for the community,” Dominguez said. “Clearly there was a need.”
Dominguez also said she was able to watch another girl who recently graduated grow into a “leading woman” from someone who was very shy.
“We’re able to push them to be strong leaders,” Dominguez said.
“Girl Scouts has given them the opportunity to speak up.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
