Local lawmakers press for tougher gas safety rules

BOSTON — Elected officials from the Merrimack Valley presented a unified front Tuesday in calling for beefed-up state regulations and better monitoring of natural gas systems to improve safety and prevent future pipeline disasters.
Lawmakers and municipal officials from the region urged members of the Legislature's Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy to take action on several bills filed in response to the Sept. 13, 2018, gas disaster that killed a teenager, injured dozens and damaged more than 130 homes in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.
One proposal would allow the state Department of Public Utilities to set a reasonable date for restoring service following an interruption, and gas companies could be fined up to $2 million per day if they miss that deadline. Those fines would rise to $5 million a day if federal regulators determine the outage was caused by faulty or outdated infrastructure.
Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, the bill's primary sponsor, told the panel that what happened in the Merrimack Valley could happen again unless safety is improved.
"We cannot have gas lines exploding," said Finegold, who was flanked by other lawmakers. "We need to do everything we can to make sure something like this never happens again."
Finegold's proposal would require utilities to accept "mutual aid" from each other during outages and create emergency plans for situations such as pipe over-pressurization. It also would require customer refunds for service interruption and force commercial insurers to include "public utility emergencies" in required coverage for business interruptions.
Another proposal, filed by Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, and backed by 35 lawmakers, would require DPU to come up with a list of regulations aimed at improving the monitoring of gas lines, requiring utilities to have enough staff to respond to emergencies, and accelerating repairs to gas leaks.
"This disaster cost us 131 damaged or destroyed homes and businesses; the evacuation of 30,000 residents; and, most tragic of all, the loss of a precious young life," Moran told the panel. "This is the price of oversight falling short."
Federal regulators say the gas disaster was preceded by a series of glaring mistakes by the utility, Columbia Gas, in the years preceding the incident, including shoddy record keeping.
The National Transportation Safety Board's latest report concluded the company had a "weak engineering management" system, where information about safety sensors was missing from construction plans, and company officials scrambled to locate shut-off valves as more than 130 fires and explosions ripped through the region.
The federal board was highly critical of Columbia Gas, suggesting the tragedy could have been prevented if better safety systems were in place.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, who has called for Columbia Gas to be disbanded following the gas disaster, said the state needs to hold utilities accountable.
"These recommendations are the least we can do to hold these utilities to a higher level of safety and responsibility," he told the committee Tuesday.
A proposal filed by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, which was also heard by the committee, would require natural gas companies to have experienced technicians on job sites to monitor gas pressure in the lines during work.
Columbia Gas previously required technicians to monitor major gas line jobs but did away with the practice about four years ago without explanation, according to the NTSB.
While much of the testimony at Tuesday’s hearing involved events surrounding the Merrimack Valley gas disaster, the focus was ostensibly broader concerns with the state's natural gas systems.
A proposal by Rep. Lori Ehrlich, D-Marblehead, would set aggressive timelines for utility companies to fix existing gas leaks, prioritizing the most dangerous ones.
Ehrlich has also filed a bill that seeks to move the state away from its reliance on natural gas as source of home and heating fuel toward wind, solar and other renewable energy.
"In those pipelines under our feet travel a gas known as methane, which is not only highly explosive but a potent greenhouse gas," Ehrlich told the panel. "So not only are we spending billions of dollars to put ourselves in danger, we are robbing our children of a livable future. When you think about it, that makes no sense."
Gov. Charlie Baker has taken steps to ensure the safety of the state's gas pipelines, including hiring a private consultant to review the systems.
Baker signed a bill in December requiring gas projects be reviewed by a certified professional engineer — also a recommendation from federal regulators. At the time of the gas fires, Massachusetts was one of 30 states that exempted public utilities from having a licensed engineer review plans for construction work.
The Department of Public Utilities' pipeline safety division now has 13 certified inspectors and is in the process of hiring additional engineers to review construction plans. There were only two inspectors for the entire state when the gas disaster occurred.
On a federal level, Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Lori Trahan have filed legislation in Congress that would require on-site monitoring during work on gas pipes so that employees can quickly shut off gas flow in an emergency. The bill, named after Leonel Rondon, the Lawrence teen killed in the disaster, would also require other safety features to help avoid similar disasters.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.