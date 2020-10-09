Mack’s Apples — 230 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, 603-434-7691; pick-your-own apples/pumpkins, farm market, produce, seasonal florals.
Sunnycrest Farm — 59 High Range Road, Londonderry, 603-432-7753; pick-your-own apples/fruit, farm market, baked goods, seasonal produce, fresh flowers to cut.
Elwood Orchards — 54 Elwood Road, Londonderry, 603-432-6017; pick-your-own apples, farm market, corn maze, hayrides.
Oliver Merrill and Sons — 569 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, 603-622-6636; farm stand, eggs, fruit, vegetables.
J &F Farms — 124 Chester Road, Derry, 603-437-0535; farm market, meats, vegetables, fruits, florals, petting farm, hayrides, corn maze.