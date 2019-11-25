GRIFFIN GETS PAID
Londonderry's Ryan Griffin signed a three-year, $10.8 million extension with the New York Jets last week. The tight end entered the weekend with 25 catches for 225 yards and a team-leading four touchdown grabs.
INCREDIBLE LAMBERT
The inspirational Noelle Lambert of Londonderry set a new U.S. record in the 100 meters at last week’s Para Athletic World Championships in Dubai with a time of 16.31. Lambert lost her leg in a moped accident a couple of years ago, but continued playing lacrosse for UMass Lowell before starting the Born to Run Foundation which helps amputees obtain prosthetics.
SUPER SHEA
Plymouth State senior defensive back Matt Shea from Windham High was the only local to make first- or second-team All-MASCAC. The first-teamer had 99 tackles (second in the league), two interceptions and two blocked kicks. Shea led the Panthers in tackles three straight years.
DUDEK HEATS UP
Former Pinkerton star JD Dudek is impressing for the Worcester Railers, the ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders. In 12 games, Dudek has scored two goals — the first of his professional career — and is tied for fourth on the team with seven points.
His former Astro state champion teammate Zach Sanford has two goals and six assists in 19 games for the St. Louis Blues this season.
FAIRWEATHER HONORED
Quarterback Eric Fairweather of Londonderry was named Division 2 college football National Player of the Week two weeks ago by D2Football.com after throwing for 453 yards and four touchdowns and running for 152 yards and two more scores in Saint Anselm’s win over Assumption.
It was quite a final performance for the former Lancer, who finished as Saint A’s all-time leader in rushing TDs (34), second in rushing yards (2,225) and third in passing yards (6,110).