FILE - Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. runs to first base after hitting a double during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Atlanta. World Series champions for the first time in 26 years, the Atlanta Braves were all set to cash in. Perhaps no team was hurt more than Atlanta when Major League Baseball locked out its players on Dec. 2. The move put the start of the 2022 season in jeopardy and scrubbed Acuña and company from the Braves' business plans — for now.