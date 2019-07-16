Londonderry man accused of child sex assault held on 100K bail

BRENTWOOD — A Londonderry man pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child in Rockingham County Superior Court on Tuesday
Fifty-nine-year-old Dewey "Chip" Wambsganss, 13 Olde Country Village Road, waived his arraignment, and his bail was set at $100,000 cash.
Wambsganss, a school bus driver, is charged with five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of false imprisonment.
Police said previously that the charges are not alleged to have occurred on school property or on a school bus, and the victim was known to the offender outside of his profession as a bus driver.
Wambsganss was a driver for Student Transportation of America, which provides service to Londonderry students, court documents said.
Police began investigating the alleged crimes on June 19, and issued the arrest warrant on June 20.
On June 21, Wambsganss turned himself into Waxhaw Police Department in North Carolina according to Capt. Patrick Cheetham. He was detained in at the Union County Jail, also in North Carolina, prior to being extradited to New Hampshire.
No other victims have come forward, Cheetham said Tuesday. If anyone believes that a child may have had inappropriate contact with Wambsganss, please contact Detective Michael Tufo at mtufo@londonderrynhpd.org or 603-432-1118.
The police are available to conduct private and confidential interviews as well.