Connor Kerrigan, 10
Matthew Thornton Elementary, Londonderry
“In the winter time, I like putting ornaments on the tree. I have a sister who helps. I also have a star for the top. It takes about 45 minutes.”
Bruce Hallowell, 8
Bruce Hallowell, 8
“I like it on Christmas morning to go into my brother and sister’s room and get them up and then we go get our presents. My Dad films us coming down. He goes down first to see if Santa Claus came.”
Colton Rich, 9
Colton Rich, 9
“Christmas is close to my birthday. I like having my birthday close. Sometimes I go to my Nana’s house and we kind of have a Christmas party.”
Bradley Mitchell, 6
Bradley Mitchell, 6
“On Christmas my favorite thing to do is open my presents. I really want to see Santa, too. I always wake up on the middle of the night and I sometimes want to go downstairs to see Santa so I can hug him. I try and I try. Last year it was the middle of the night and I saw presents.”
