Montana State Bobcats (0-1) at Long Beach State Beach (1-0)
Long Beach, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Long Beach State Beach host the Montana State Bobcats.
Long Beach State went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 11-3 at home. The Beach averaged 73.8 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.
Montana State finished 9-6 on the road and 27-8 overall last season. The Bobcats gave up 69.3 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
