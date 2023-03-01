CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-19, 6-12 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (16-14, 10-8 Big West)
Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays the Long Beach State Beach after Travis Henson scored 22 points in CSU Bakersfield's 70-66 overtime loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.
The Beach have gone 8-5 in home games. Long Beach State is the Big West leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 10.3.
The Roadrunners are 6-12 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aboubacar Traore is averaging 10.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 14.1 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.
Antavion Collum is shooting 44.7% and averaging 12.7 points for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.
LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.
Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
