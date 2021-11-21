Western Carolina (2-3) vs. Longwood (4-1)
Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Longwood looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it battles Western Carolina. Western Carolina beat American by one point in its last outing. Longwood is coming off an 82-55 home win over Maryland-Baltimore County in its most recent game.
LEADING THE WAY: Nick Robinson is averaging 16.8 points and 9.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Catamounts. Travion McCray is also a primary contributor, accounting for 12.3 points per game. The Lancers have been led by Isaiah Wilkins, who is averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.NICK IS A FORCE: Robinson has connected on 50 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 22 over the last three games. He's also converted 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.
STREAK STATS: Longwood has scored 84.3 points per game and allowed 47.5 over its four-game home winning streak.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Catamounts have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Lancers. Longwood has an assist on 52 of 107 field goals (48.6 percent) across its past three outings while Western Carolina has assists on 48 of 82 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina as a team has made 12.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com