Longwood Lancers (17-9, 9-4 Big South) at High Point Panthers (11-14, 3-10 Big South)
Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -6.5; over/under is 143.5
BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Longwood Lancers after Bryson Childress scored 20 points in High Point's 82-66 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.
The Panthers are 8-4 on their home court. High Point has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Lancers are 9-4 in conference games. Longwood scores 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Abdoulaye is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.7 points. Jaden House is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for High Point.
Isaiah Wilkins is shooting 46.1% and averaging 12.4 points for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.
Lancers: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
