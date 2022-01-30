NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College hockey was rocking the college hockey world.
The Warriors were ranked No. 1 in the country at one point. They lost in the Hockey East tournament final at the TD Garden, and they were ousted from the NCAA tourney on a few fluky goals.
How long ago was that?
Bobby Valentine was the Red Sox manager. That’s how long ago.
Yes, it’s been a while, about a decade.
Merrimack isn’t quite back to that elite status, but the Warriors are making a lot of noise, having won five of their last six games. They sit at No. 18 in the Pairwise Rankings, which the NCAA uses to select and seed teams for the NCAA Tournament.
This past week, the Warriors were ranked No. 19 in the DCU/USCHO national poll, marking the first time they’ve been ranked in the top-20 since 2015.
“We’re starting to get the results that we knew we could get all along,” said Merrimack captain Max Newton, the team’s leading scorer. As long as we’re ready to go, we have a chance to win every night.
“Earlier in the year, we had some games where we lost by a goal, or in overtime, and it’s tough. That can set you back a little bit in the moment, but you have to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. You can learn from those games and I think we’ve done a good job of learning from those moments.”
Sweeping top programs
Ahead of last weekend’s series with No. 10 UMass Lowell, which Merrimack swept, Lowell head coach Norm Bazin said he believed that this was the best Merrimack team he’s faced since taking over the Lowell program in 2012.
“They’ve got a very deep team and a lot of experience,” he said. “They’ve had a hard schedule. I think they’re a good team.”
Then the Warriors took two from the River Hawks, coming from behind twice for both wins. Merrimack had won five games in a row, including four straight against teams ranked in the top 20 of the Pairwise, including the Lowell sweep with a sweep of Providence two weeks ago. Prior to this run, Merrimack was ranked No. 29 in the Pairwise.
The Warriors climbed as high as No. 14 this week before Tuesday’s setback at Connecticut.
Before sweeping Lowell and Providence, Merrimack beat Bentley, snapping the Falcons’ five-game winning streak.
The last time a Merrimack team was on such a streak was Oct. 15-29, 2011, when the Warriors started the season 9-0-1.
Merrimack improved to 12-11-1 on the season, and the Warriors are 12-7-1 in games decided in regulation (0-4 in 3-on-3 overtime games). The last time a Merrimack team was over .500 at this stage of the season was 2015.
Merrimack head coach Scott Borek isn’t paying attention to the numbers, though.
He says he can’t.
“I don’t even pay attention to our own team stats, to be honest,” he said. “We’re in a tough league. If you start paying attention to anything other than your next opponent, you’ll be in trouble. There’s a lot of hockey left. We need to stay focused on the job. We were excited about the (UMass Lowell) sweep. It felt good on Saturday night.”
What made the weekend over Lowell even sweeter was how the Warriors won the games. Merrimack trailed both nights, including a 2-0 deficit on the road on Saturday.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Borek said. “To be down 2-0, and then find a way to come through and get the win, was really fun to see. It was a whole team effort.
“We’ve felt that we have a strong team. They stuck together. There were a few situations that happened during the game that were stressful, but our guys played for each other. Our confidence is high, individually and collectively. Every game is a grind, and this won’t change anything. Our next game will be a grind as well, but we have some momentum, which is good.”
Finding an ‘identity’
Perhaps even more impressive than just the streak is who the Warriors have beaten as a part of it.
Bentley had won five straight. Providence and UMass Lowell have been mainstays near the top of the Pairwise in recent years, and they’re both teams that Borek has continually used as an example for the type of program he wanted to build at Merrimack.
“It’s given us an identity,” he said. “We’ve been trying to find that for a while. To have success against those two teams, knowing how hard they play, those are hard games. … Providence and Lowell are the same, in that you know going into the game it’s going to be a fight. I love the way that they play, and I’m really pleased with how we played and how we continued to be aggressive in that type of game.”
Merrimack is the second-ranked Hockey East team in the Pairwise, only behind Massachusetts. The recent turnaround has a lot to do with confidence, and the team’s goaltenders — Hugo Ollas and Zach Borgiel — have raised their games.
“You can’t forget the goaltending,” Borek said. “Our team has gained confidence as our goaltenders have grown in their games. I feel really good about what’s behind us, and on top of that, we’ve been able to score and get back in games.”
The Warriors have allowed two goals or less in seven out of the last eight games.
After having the weekend off, Merrimack will get back to work on Friday night at home against New Hampshire.
“All five of these games have been emotional,” Borek said. “I think they’ve all been one-goal games. So I think our team’s tired mentally and physically. … I just think we need a mental break. I would have loved to come out of that Lowell series and had that opportunity, as it turned out we didn’t have it, but now we’re going to take it.”
Mike McMahon covers hockey for The Eagle-Tribune. You can follow him on Twitter at @themackreport
