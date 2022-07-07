METHUEN — This year’s Independence Day Fireworks Celebration is set to begin at The Loop at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 with the fireworks display starting at 9:30 p.m.
Because of the ongoing construction of the Loop83 apartment complex, the fireworks will be launched from exit 4 on Route 213. Therefore, the best viewing area will be facing Chuck E. Cheese and Santander Bank. The exit’s on and off ramps will be closed from noon until 11 p.m. that day.
“The Fire Department has to make sure there are no embers or anything,” said Mayor Neil Perry during the July 5 City Council meeting.
Throughout the afternoon and evening, traffic on Pleasant Valley Street will be diverted to exit 3 eastbound to Pleasant Street and westbound to Howe Street.
In addition, there will be a limited number of handicapped parking spaces in front of the main stores at the Loop. Therefore, residents in need of handicapped parking are asked to use the entrance by Wendy’s and follow the signs and directions from the traffic attendants.
The event will feature games, face-painting, food and ice cream trucks as well as musical performances by the B Street Bombers and the Veterans Den Band.
“A lot of the things that we did last year will be replicated,” said Perry. “Come on out and join us, we’re looking forward to a great time.”
In the event of rain, the event will be held on July 16.
