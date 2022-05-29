METHUEN — With construction underway since June 2021, the Loop83 residential development is expected to be available for occupancy before the end of the year.
According to real estate company Criterion Development Partners, the $4.6 million development will be located on the seven-acre parcel at 83 Pleasant Valley St.
At four stories tall, the building will include 156 units, 39 of them will be designated as affordable housing. The size of each apartment will range from 788 square feet for a one-bedroom unit to 1,578 square feet for a three-bedroom unit.
Parking will also be available for 273 vehicles. In addition, Loop83 will offer an outdoor pool, several courtyards, a playground, a pet wash as well as a community kitchen and fitness center.
However, City Council Chairman D.J. Beauregard said Loop83 is a “lost opportunity for Methuen.”
“We don’t need more apartment complexes or storage facilities,” he said. “We need an updated Master Plan and we must have a renewed focus on marketing Methuen to entrepreneurs and encouraging other types of businesses to set up shop in our community.”
In that regard, he said the city is headed in the right direction. Thus far, that effort has resulted in the opening of the New Balance factory on Lowell Street and the council’s unanimous approval to offer a Tax Increment Financing Plan to Factorial Energy, which is planning to open a facility on Griffin Brook Drive.
In addition, Beauregard took issue with the number of affordable units at Loop83.
“Only 25% of the units in this complex are designated as ‘affordable,’” he said. “This means that the folks who rent the other 117 units at market rates will probably need to fork over an arm and a leg to live there.”
To qualify for an affordable unit, household income cannot exceed $62,600 for one resident, $71,550 for two residents, $80,500 for three residents, $89,400 for four residents, $96,600 for five residents and $103,750 for six residents. Affordable housing applications are available at the Clerk’s Station in City Hall.
Applications and income documents must be returned to SEB Housing in Needham no later than 2 p.m. on Aug. 1. The housing lottery will be held via Zoom on Aug. 15.
For 70% of the affordable units, preference will be given to applicants who live in Methuen, are city employees, have children in the Methuen Public Schools or are employed by a business in the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.