Los Angeles FC (9-12-6) vs. LA Galaxy (11-11-5)
Carson, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +151, Los Angeles FC +157, Draw +278; over/under is 3.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC looks to stop a three-game skid with a victory over Los Angeles.
The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-6-2 at home. Los Angeles scored 27 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.
Los Angeles FC put together a 9-8-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 1-6-1 in road games. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.
The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 3-3 draw.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Derrick Williams.
Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Brian Rodriguez (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Alvaro Quezada (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured), Julian Gaines (injured).
