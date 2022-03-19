Vancouver Whitecaps FC (0-2-1) vs. Los Angeles FC (2-0-1)
Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -253, Vancouver +704, Draw +368; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Inter Miami 2-0, Los Angeles FC faces the Vancouver Whitecaps.
LAFC put together a 12-13-9 record overall during the 2021 season while finishing 8-3-6 in home games. LAFC scored 53 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 51.
The Whitecaps put together a 12-9-13 record overall in 2021 while finishing 2-6-10 in road games. The Whitecaps scored 45 goals and had a goal differential of zero last season.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Diego Palacios (injured), Eddie Segura (injured), Franco Escobar (injured).
Whitecaps: Caio Alexandre (injured), Erik Godoy (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.