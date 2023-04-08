Los Angeles FC (19-8-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (11-8-12, fifth in the Western Conference)
Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC +127, Portland +180, Draw +268; over/under is 3.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC looks for its 20th win of the season when it takes on the Portland Timbers.
The Timbers are 10-5-9 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers are 4-0-1 when they score at least three goals.
LAFC is 13-8-3 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC has a 9-0-1 record in games it scores a pair of goals.
The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaroslaw Niezgoda has nine goals for the Timbers. Sebastian Blanco has scored four goals over the last 10 games.
Christian Arango has scored 15 goals and added four assists for LAFC. Diego Palacios has one assist over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 4-2-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.
LAFC: 5-4-1, averaging two goals, 5.1 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Blake Bodily (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).
LAFC: Franco Escobar (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
