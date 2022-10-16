Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division)
Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild.
Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and 18-16-7 in home games last season. The Red Wings had a 16.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 37 goals on 227 chances.
Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 25-13-7 on the road a season ago. The Kings had a 15.7% power play success rate last season, scoring 39 goals on 248 chances.
INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Seth Barton: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).
Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (illness).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
