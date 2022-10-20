FILE - Petra Vlhova, of Slovakia celebrates during the medal ceremony after winning the gold medal in the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Olympic slalom champion Vlhova is hoping to put two draining seasons behind her when Alpine skiing’s World Cup 2022-23 starts this week. The Slovakian star says she has struggled to find motivation for summer training after winning gold in Beijing left her “a little bit empty.”