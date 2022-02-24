Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-7, 10-4 C-USA) at Rice Owls (14-12, 6-8 C-USA)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Rice Owls after Keaston Willis scored 30 points in Louisiana Tech's 95-71 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls have gone 9-4 at home. Rice ranks eighth in C-USA with 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Mylyjael Poteat averaging 2.1.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-4 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech is ninth in C-USA shooting 34.6% from downtown. Willis leads the Bulldogs shooting 41.3% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in C-USA play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 80-63 on Jan. 28. Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 19 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carl Pierre is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.6 points. Travis Evee is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Rice.

Willis averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Lofton is shooting 52.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

