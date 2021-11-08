Southern (0-0) vs. Louisville (0-0)
KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts Southern in each team's 2021-22 season opener. Southern went 8-11 last year, while Louisville ended up 13-7.
DID YOU KNOW: Louisville held its six non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.7 points per game last season. The Cardinals offense scored 70.2 points per matchup on their way to a 5-1 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. Southern went 0-4 against non-conference teams last season.
