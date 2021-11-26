Maryland (5-1) vs. Louisville (4-1)
, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 10 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Maryland and Louisville are set to face off in a postseason game in Nassau. Louisville earned a 72-58 win over Mississippi State in its most recent game, while Maryland got an 86-80 win against Richmond in its last outing.
STEPPING UP: Eric Ayala is averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Terrapins. Fatts Russell is also a primary contributor, producing 13.2 points per game. The Cardinals have been led by Malik Williams, who is averaging seven points and 9.4 rebounds.ACCURATE AYALA: Ayala has connected on 30 percent of the 50 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 29 over the last three games. He's also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Terrapins have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cards. Louisville has an assist on 40 of 81 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Maryland has assists on 48 of 78 field goals (61.5 percent) during its past three games.
TOUGH DEFENSE: Louisville has held opposing teams to only 37.2 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all ACC teams.
