Loyola Marymount Lions (9-15, 2-10 WCC) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (7-18, 2-8 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) faces the Pacific (CA) Tigers after Eli Scott scored 30 points in Loyola Marymount (CA)'s 84-80 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Tigers have gone 6-5 at home. Pacific (CA) is ninth in the WCC with 11.2 assists per game led by Pierre Crockrell II averaging 4.0.

The Lions have gone 2-10 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount (CA) has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alphonso Anderson is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Jeremiah Bailey is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

Joe Quintana averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Scott is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you