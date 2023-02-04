Boston University Terriers (10-14, 3-8 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-16, 3-8 Patriot)
Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 130.5
BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Nevin Zink scored 25 points in Boston University's 82-70 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.
The Greyhounds are 5-5 on their home court. Loyola (MD) is ninth in the Patriot scoring 64.5 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.
The Terriers are 3-8 against Patriot opponents. Boston University allows 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Golden Dike is averaging 6.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Deon Perry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).
Jonas Harper is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 10 points. Walter Whyte is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Boston University.
LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Terriers: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.