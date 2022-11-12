Brown Bears (0-2) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-2)
Baltimore; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Brown Bears after Jaylin Andrews scored 23 points in Loyola (MD)'s 90-65 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Loyola (MD) went 14-16 overall a season ago while going 10-3 at home. The Greyhounds averaged 14.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.
Brown finished 13-16 overall with a 6-7 record on the road last season. The Bears averaged 71.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.5 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
