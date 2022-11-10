FILE - Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand watches her shot on the 16th hole during the LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship golf tournament on Sept. 25, 2022, in Rogers, Ark. Atthaya Thitikul shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday, Oct. 20, to lead after the first round of the LPGA BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea. She was a stroke ahead of Minsol Kim and three up on a trio of players: A Lim Kim, Andrea Lee, and Yaeeun Hong.