From his thick Cajun accent to his barrel-chested swagger and sideline bluster, LSU coach Ed Orgeron is one of a kind yet just like many others.
Orgeron hears what people are saying: He’s to blame for the Tigers’ tailspin.
Once-beloved Coach O — the native son from the Louisiana bayou — needs to go.
“I understand the expectations of LSU,” Orgeron said Wednesday. “I’m on board with them. I understand we’re not living up to [them].”
LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is 8-8 since the 2019 national title. Many expect the freefall to continue, beginning with Saturday’s visit from No. 20 Florida (4-2, 2-2).
Long one of college football’s toughest environments, Tigers Stadium could be a ghost town for the 11 a.m. kickoff.
But over the years, culminating with a failed stint at Ole Miss (2005-07), Orgeron developed thick skin.
“I used to read that stuff; my family had to read it,” Orgeron said. “After I got fired from Ole Miss, I said, ‘I’m not going to read that stuff again.’”
Orgeron, 60, knows not everyone can ignore outside criticism or handle the inevitable silence of fan apathy.
“I know our players listen to it. I’m sure a lot of people around the program are listening to it,” he said. “I understand that it’s pretty bad; I get that. My job is to come to work with a positive attitude every day and do the best job I can.”
Staff changes and failed hires, questionable in-game decision-making, and injuries and opt-outs have undercut the good vibes generated by the Tigers’ unbeaten run two seasons ago behind Heisman winner Joe Burrow.
Things are so bad in Baton Rouge that Orgeron receives little credit now for luring Burrow, the No. 1 NFL draft pick in 2020, from Ohio State or hiring play-calling wunderkind Joe Brady, now the 32-year-old offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers.
Fellow coaches might be among the few who relate to Orgeron’s plight.
“I’ve known Ed for a long time; I like Ed,” Gators coach Dan Mullen said. “A great coach. Won a national championship just a couple of years ago there and he hasn’t forgotten to how to coach in that timeframe. I just think in today’s world with coaching a lot of time, your rating as a coach is week to week, if not play by play on Saturdays.
“That’s not him; that’s all of us.”
The Gators’ so-so start and Mullen’s postgame penchant to bristle at criticism have landed poorly with a segment of the fan base. A loss at LSU would turn up the volume and further recalibrate Florida’s increasingly modest goals.
Yet Orgeron appears to have no path to winning back the belief of the fan base or likely saving his job. This past Saturday’s uncompetitive performance during a 42-21 loss at Kentucky appeared to be the death knell.
Whatever odds Orgeron has get longer with each key injury.
All-American cornerback Eli Ricks is out for the season with a recurring shoulder injury requiring surgery, Orgeron said Wednesday, leaving the Tigers now without their three best players. Receiver Kayshon Boutte (ankle) and All-American corner Derek Stingley Jr. (foot) also are out for the season.
An offseason injury to starting quarterback Myles Brennan was the first key loss. Injuries also sidelined defensive ends Andre Anthony and Ali Gaye.
“Some young guys are going to have to step up,” Orgeron said.
Orgeron plans to continue to lead the way while making the best of a challenging situation.
“All we can do is go to work the next day and give it the best shot we can,” he said. “That’s what we’re doing.”
