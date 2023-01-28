Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-10, 0-8 Big 12) at LSU Tigers (12-8, 1-7 SEC)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -2.5; over/under is 133.5
BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits the LSU Tigers after Kevin Obanor scored 20 points in Texas Tech's 76-61 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The Tigers have gone 9-3 at home. LSU has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Red Raiders are 0-4 in road games. Texas Tech ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 3.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is averaging 17.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.
Pop Isaacs is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 11.6 points. Obanor is shooting 49.8% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.
Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.