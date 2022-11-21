Illinois State Redbirds (2-2) vs. LSU Tigers (3-0)
George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 11 a.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -14.5; over/under is 135
BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers will square off against the Illinois State Redbirds at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.
LSU went 22-12 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.4 last season.
Illinois State went 13-20 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Redbirds averaged 12.2 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.