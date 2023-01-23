LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (13-6, 2-5 SEC)
Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Ricky Council IV and the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks host K.J. Williams and the LSU Tigers in SEC play Tuesday.
The Razorbacks are 9-1 in home games. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.
The Tigers are 1-6 in conference play. LSU is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Council is averaging 17.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Razorbacks. Anthony Black is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.
Adam Miller is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.8 points. Williams is averaging 17.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for LSU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.
Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
