FILE - LSU head coach Brian Kelly disputes a call during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. LSU faces Alabama on Nov. 4, 2023. Kelly has brought the Tigers back to relevance, but Alabama's Nick Saban hasn't won seven national championships — the first at LSU in 2003 and the last six at Alabama — by failing to have his team ready for its biggest challenges.